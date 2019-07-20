Katy Perry

Plenty of celebrities visit their sick fans in the hospital, but the “Roar” singer took things next level in August 2018 with front-door service. Perry made a house call to longtime fan Grace Moores in Australia while the then 8-year-old was recovering from brain surgery. “When Katy arrived out front, Grace was a bit shell-shocked. She was just in awe, the smile on her face was just priceless,” the little one’s mother, Marie Moores, told The Advertiser. According to Marie, Perry asked to see Grace’s room and performed three songs of Grace’s choice. “She’s definitely walking on cloud nine this morning,” Marie told the publication at the time. “It’s definitely given all of us a bit of a lift.”