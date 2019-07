Keanu Reeves

The actor shocked a Louisiana family in July 2019 when he stopped his car to pose for pictures and autograph a sign they had left for him in their front yard. “We knew @KeanuReevess_ was filming up the street so my son said we need to make a sign that says ‘You’re breathtaking,’” Stacey Hunt wrote on Twitter. “A car stopped and there he was!! He actually stopped!”