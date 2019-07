Keith Urban

Urban took some time before performing at his concert in Toledo, Ohio, in October 2018, to serenade 25-year-old Marissa English in the hospice ward of Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital. The four-time Grammy winner sang “Blue Ain’t Your Color” a cappella to English, who was suffering from an inoperable cyst on her brain and cerebral palsy, at her bedside. He later dedicated the song to her on stage at his show.