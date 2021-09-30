Kim Kardashian

After single mom Angelia Cantrell — who lost her husband to COVID-19 — set up a GoFundMe page for assistance in keeping her home, Kim Kardashian quietly donated $3,000 to the mother of four in September 2021.

“When I saw the donation, I literally fell to the floor in tears. I shared my GoFundMe link with several celebrities, including Supernatural TV stars Alaina Huffman and Lisa Berry who donated as well, just simply asking them to share,” Cantrell told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “I never dreamed that celebrities would take notice of our story, let alone donate. … Words cannot describe how blessed and thankful we are. This, by far, has been one of the biggest miracles God has given.”