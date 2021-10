Lady Gaga

In October 2021, the “Rain on Me” songstress invited a young fan named Alba on stage to sing with her during one of her Las Vegas shows. The duo held hands as they belted “La Vie en Rose,” which the Grammy winner memorably performed in 2018’s A Star Is Born. Before they hit their final note, Gaga directed Alba to look out at the audience — she had previously been staring at her heroine with adoration.