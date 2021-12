Nicki Minaj

The “Masquerade” crooner offered to help more than 30 studious fans with their college tuitions and student loans in May 2017. “Show me straight A’s that I can verify w/ur school and I’ll pay it,” she responded to a fan who asked if she would pay for his tuition. She also opened the door for others to send in financial requests for school writing, “Who wants to join THAT contest?!?! Dead serious. Shld I set it up?”