Offset

The Migos rapper visited three polling locations in Atlanta in November 2020 to hand out food to those waiting to vote in the presidential election. Offset partnered with The Lincoln Project and AXSD Media to feed the masses, TMZ reported. The “Clout” rapper, who voted for the first time in the 2020 election, got help from local food trucks, the Slutty Vegan and Big Dave’s, to inspire voters to stay in line and make their voice heard.