Ryan Reynolds

The Canadian actor surprised a 9-year-old Deadpool fan, who had just moved with his family and feared he wouldn’t make new friends, with a sweet birthday message in November 2020. The fan’s parents set out to make their son feel loved on his special day by asking for birthday cards through Facebook, which led to many around the world — including Reynolds — stepping in to help.

“I relate to your story a lot because I also went to a new school,” the actor said in the sweet video. “I remember how alone I felt and unseen I felt. When you feel suffering and when you feel bad about something, you say it’s because you feel like you’re the only one. You’re not alone.”