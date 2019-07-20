Taylor Swift

Swift loves her fans so much, she has not only been known to bake them sweets and send them gifts, she actually helped Stephanie Waw — who was once pregnant and homeless — buy a home. “My mom told Taylor [about my situation] and just asked her to make me feel special at her show I was attending in Manchester,” Waw wrote on the singer’s’s app, The Swift Life, in December 2017. “After the show, Taylor took us back to her dressing room where she told me, ‘Stephanie, You’ve been in my life for a long time and you’ve never asked me for anything. You could have reached out and I would have helped you. But you didn’t. Your mom told me.’ [Taylor] told me she wanted to give me the money back for my ticket that night. What she actually did was help us buy a home and all I needed for my baby. She told me, ‘I want you to be able to enjoy your little girl, not have to worry about all this stuff.’”

Less than a year later, Swift also helped a fan named Sadie Bartell, who was struggling to pay her mother Laurie Bartell’s medical bills after she fell into a coma. The Grammy winner left a $15,500 donation on her GoFundMe page. “Today [Taylor] read my family’s story online and out of the goodness of her heart donated to us,” Bartell wrote on Facebook of Swift in October 2018. “She shows up every time I need her. She always has and she always will. I wish that I could express how much it means to me that ANYONE has helped my family over the years, let alone Taylor. She is the light at the end of the tunnel and is truly the best thing that has ever happened to me.”