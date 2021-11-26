Taylor Swift

Emerson Weber, a young girl from South Dakota, revealed on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February 2021 that she received a personalized letter from the “Cardigan” singer after taking the time to write a letter to postal workers. Earlier in the coronavirus pandemic, the tween went viral after her father took to Twitter to share how his child uniquely expressed her gratitude to her local postman for sending out her many letters. The delivery person received a decorated note from Emerson that he later shared with his supervisor. From there, Emerson began receiving letters from dozens of postal employees across the U.S.

Emerson’s sweet gesture eventually caught the attention of Swift — a person who the teen frequently gushed about in her various mailed notes, according to her dad’s Twitter thread. “I got a letter from Taylor Swift. It was so personal and she handwrote it. She decorated the envelope with this [painting]. She spent so much time and put so much of her heart, just like I like to do, in her letter to me,” Emerson explained to Kelly Clarkson. “It’s amazing and I absolutely love the letter.”