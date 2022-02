Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Perry and Bloom got engaged after he popped the question on Valentine’s Day. “Look who got engaged on Valentine’s Day,” the “Chained to the Rhythm” songstress’ mom, Mary Hudson, wrote via Facebook in February 2019. The couple later confirmed the engagement news by posting a selfie on Instagram that showed off the singer’s pink ring. “Lifetimes,” the British actor captioned the sweet pic. The Katy Perry: Part of Me star, on her part, noted: “Full bloom.”