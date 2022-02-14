Tommy Lee and Brittany Furlan

Valentine’s Day is a special holiday for the Mötley Crüe drummer and former Vine star. The couple announced their engagement on Valentine’s Day 2018 and tied the knot exactly one year later. Shortly after they said “I do,” Lee posted an excited message on Instagram. “Holy s–tballs!!!! We did it!!!! Mr & Mrs Lee,” he captioned a picture of their dogs dressed in wedding attire. Furlan shared the same photo and wrote, “It’s official!!!! We’re married!!! MR & MRS LEE YAHOOOOOOOO.”