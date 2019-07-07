Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson

The Dancing With the Stars professionals tied the knot in Los Angeles in April 2019. The duo then headed to Johnson’s home state of Utah where they celebrated once again. “Our second wedding reception was held in my hometown in Utah. It was incredibly special because my little brother had to miss our wedding in April so we waited until he was home to have this reception,” Johnson explained to Us Weekly exclusively about their decision to hold a second blowout event. “My whole family was finally reunited for the first time in two years and it made me emotional the whole week! It was also amazing because the entire Chmerkovskiy family flew out for it and were able to see where I grew up and meet all my family and friends there. It was truly the best week of my life!”