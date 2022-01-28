Top 5

The Obamas, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and More Celebrities Who Love the Royal Family

Billie Eilish Can't Believe How 'Normal' the Royals Are: They're 'Funny'
Prince William, Finneas, and Billie Eilish. Chris Jackson/AP/Shutterstock
The Grammy winner got to meet William, Kate, Charles and Camilla at the September 2021 premiere of No Time to Die, for which she penned the theme song. While “there was a whole list” of guidelines to follow at the event amid the coronavirus pandemic, Eilish didn’t stick to the rule book. 

“But I tried to. I was planning on it and they were just so normal,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the following month. “They didn’t make me feel like, ‘Oh, I’m scared, I can’t talk to them.’ They were very complimentary and they had all these questions for me. They were just very friendly and funny and sweet. I don’t know, I can’t complain. It was amazing.”

