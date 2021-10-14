Eddie Redmayne

The Theory of Everything star attended Eton College with William growing up. While the actor admits to being friendly with the royal back in the day, they haven’t kept in touch. “He was a pal at school, but I haven’t seen him since school,” Redmayne told Loaded magazine via Daily Mail in 2015. “We were on the same Colts B team in 1997. I always felt slightly sorry for Will because everyone wanted to tackle the future King of England. He took all the hits. … I haven’t seen him since school, but he was a lovely man.”