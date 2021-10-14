Emma Corrin

Long before Corrin played a princess on Netflix’s The Crown, they were just another royals fan. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel in June 2021, the actor dished about their attendance in the crowds at William and Kate’s wedding. “My friend Katherine had this great inflatable daffodil,” the My Policeman star remembered. “When we were watching the footage back to see if we could get a glimpse of ourselves, we couldn’t see ourselves but we did see — in the middle of these crowds — this massive inflatable daffodil that she was holding up.”