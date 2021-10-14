Freddie Mercury

The late Queen frontman used the be good friends with Princess Diana. In fact, according to a story via Cleo Rocos’ 2013 memoir, the actress once went partying with Freddie, the Princess of Wales and Kenny Everett and it soon became a “wild night out.” The group had spent the afternoon drinking and watching Golden Girls before going clubbing at the gay cabaret bar, the Royal Vauxhall Tavern in South London. In “mischief mode,” Diana dressed as a “rather eccentrically dressed gay male model” to go incognito, Rocos recalled. Diana and Freddie were allegedly giggling like “naughty schoolchildren” the entire evening.