Reese Witherspoon

While the Hello Sunshine founder wasn’t always a huge fan of the royals, things changed when she met the Duchess of Cambridge. “I felt relatively immune from the obsession with the royals until a few years ago when I was invited to meet Kate Middleton,” Witherspoon recalled in her Whiskey in a Teacup memoir. “She had just married Prince William, and she was coming to Los Angeles for a fundraiser. I don’t even know how I got so lucky as to receive the invitation. The scream that issued from my lips upon receiving it — you would have thought I was going to die.”