The Obama Family

Despite the fact that the Obamas didn’t attend the royal wedding, Barack congratulated Harry and Meghan on their engagement on Twitter. The former first lady has also hung out with Prince Harry several times, even introducing him at the USO Warrior and Family Center at the Fort Belvoir military base by saying, “All right, ladies, Prince Harry is here. Don’t act like you don’t notice!”

“Your Majesty, thank you … for the warm friendship that you’ve shown both Michelle and myself on both of our visits to Buckingham Palace,” the former president once told Queen Elizabeth at a state dinner in London. “I bring warm greetings from Malia and Sasha, who adored you even before you let them ride on a carriage on the palace grounds.”