Usain Bolt

The Olympian is another good pal of the BetterUp Chief Impact Officer. During a conversation with The Sun in December 2017, Bolt joked that he was ready to throw the royal prince “three” bachelor parties in Kingston, Las Vegas and London. “I know it’s a lot to ask but these are his last nights of freedom,” he continued at the time. “I will personally call Meghan and take responsibility for getting him home safely after each.”