Dylan O’Brien

While filming The Outfit in London, the Teen Wolf alum indulged in “s–tty” reality TV marathons with costar Zoey Deutch. “It’s such a great quality of his, and so out of character because he’s so smart, intellectual, and interesting,” she told Bustle in March 2022. O’Brien’s show of choice is Vanderpump Rules, which he joked is “my Godfather.”

While filming their movie, O’Brien revealed Pump Rules was his comfort show. “I was going to bed every night watching Vanderpump Rules,” he told GQ. “Not even kidding. It soothes me; there’s something about the chaos that settles me.”

He added, “I’m a big Schwartzy guy. But I love all of them—for all of their qualities, both good and bad.”