Brie Larson

In her debut YouTube video in July 2020, the Captain Marvel star revealed her “love” for video games during a conversation with another YouTuber. She then adorably ran out of the room to retrieve her Nintendo Switch.

In that same video, Larson spoke with Lilly Singh about doing a collab where they play Fortnite together. Later that month, Larson gave an inside look at her Animal Crossing island in her second YouTube video.