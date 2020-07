Drake

The “God’s Plan” rapper made history in 2018 when he played Fort Nite: Battle Royale on the live-streaming gaming platform Twitch with popular gamer Ninja. Their collaboration broke the record for the most-viewed stream by a single player.

The Degrassi alum even wrote the lyrics to his 2018 single “Nice for What” while playing NBA 2K with producer Murda Beatz.