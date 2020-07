Henry Cavill

Cavill revealed in an interview with Conan O’Brien in 2016 that he was too busy playing World of Warcraft to answer the phone when director Zack Snyder called to tell him he had landed the lead role in Superman. Three years later, the actor told GQ that he’d rather stay in and play video games than spend the night out.

“At home, I get to sit playing games for ridiculous amounts of hours and escape there, because going outside has the opposite effect,” he said in 2019.