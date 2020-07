Megan Fox

The Transformers star is a huge fan of the games Mortal Kombat and Halo. “I have Halo: Reach,” she told Collider in 2011. “I have a complete addiction to that game. It is sick. I play online mostly and [other gamers] have no idea. They make fun of my gamer tag too because it is funny. They are all a bunch of guys and it is clear that I am a girl so they make fun of my name, and they have no idea they are making fun of me.”