Jennifer Aniston and Lord Chesterfield

“👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️,” the Friends alum wrote via Instagram in October 2020, revealing the pooch’s regal moniker that was inspired by the 18th century politician. “He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼.”