Ben Higgins and Lauren Bushnell

After getting engaged during season 20 of The Bachelor, Higgins decided to recreate the moment during ABC’s After the Final Rose special.

“When I did this the first time, I had to call your dad on the phone. I didn’t get to do it the way I would have liked to. Your family is here. I’d like to bring them out,” Higgins explained to Bushnell before getting down on one knee in March 2016. “That day was a day that I meant every word I said. … You have continued to support me and love me and keep me smiling in some of the weirdest and hardest situations, I meant it on that day … but will you marry me once again?”

The duo split one year later.