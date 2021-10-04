Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

Reynolds and Volkman were married for seven years before deciding to separate in April 2018. After reconnecting several months later, the Imagine Dragons front man showed his love for his wife with another proposal the following year.

“The last two years have been transformative to say the least. I’ve never caused so much hurt or been so hurt by another human in my life,” Volkman wrote via Instagram in December 2019. “It took us a long time to really see each other. We weren’t reckless at all. In fact, we were so careful that we didn’t do what we needed to do. We didn’t listen to who we were.”

The musician reflected on their first attempt at marriage in the emotional post.

“It was a wild story that just kept getting more wild as time passed. … We went through a whirlwind of successes and failures and we held each other tight because it was scary,” she continued. “But we also suffocated each other.”

For the couple, choosing to “start again” pushed them to a better place in their relationship.

“Tonight, we put our kids to bed and began to clean up the mess of the day. I could see that he was nervous but I didn’t know why. He got on one knee and before he could open his mouth I began to cry,” she detailed. “Loaded tears that held nearly 10 years of growth. The answer has always been ‘yes,’ even before we knew what that meant.”