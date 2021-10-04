Dean McDermott and Tori Spelling

McDermott surprised his wife with three proposals throughout their marriage. The Slasher star first asked the Beverly Hills, 90210, alum to be his wife in 2005. They tied the knot five months later and McDermott asked again on the one-year anniversary of his original proposal.

The Canada native got down on one knee for a third time in April 2016 during a family trip to Paris with four of their children. The twosome share five children together: Liam (born in March 2007), Stella (born in June 2008), Hattie (born in October 2011), Finn (born in August 2012) and Beau (born in March 2017). McDermott is also the father of son Jack with ex Mary Jo Eustace.

“Dean planned it with the owners,” Spelling told photographer Michael Simon about the special third celebration in 2016. “[He wanted] to have the terrace all reserved and private for us, and told me we were going to get coffee and hot chocolates for the kids. And then surprised me when he got down on one knee and presented me with an antique engagement ring.”