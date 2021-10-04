Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher

The twosome got engaged in 2016 during season 12 of The Bachelorette before revisiting the special milestone three years later.

“I just always wanted there to be an opportunity, not to overshadow or overtake the first one, but where it was just us,” Rodgers shared with Us in September 2019. “No TV cameras, no drama, no 120-degree index on the beach in Thailand. Like just us, kind of like the way it would have been if we would’ve met in a coffee shop and not on a TV show.”

The sports commentator admitted that he was more nervous the first time around than the second.

“I mean, the second time I knew the answer,” he noted at the time. “I knew she was going to flip out over the ring. I knew it was going to be a yes. The first time, I mean as much as I knew it was going to be me, you never know until you’re taking this walk and you’re like, ‘Wait, is the sun low enough? Is it the sunset shot or is she gonna dump me?’ It’s just, there’s a whole lot that goes into that.”