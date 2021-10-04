Karamo Brown and Ian Jordan

Brown originally proposed to Jordan in May 2018 after eight years together. Two years later, the Queer Eye star decided to reaffirm his love for his fiancé.

“Ian, as you know I love you very much. And after this quarantine I realized how much I love you,” the Netflix personality told Jordan in a 2020 Instagram video. “And we were supposed to be getting married but now that’s getting canceled ‘cause of corona. And also you lost your engagement ring.”

He added: “So I decided to ask you to marry me again and bought you another engagement ring.”

Brown confirmed that they had called it quits in September 2020.