Mackenzie McKee and Josh McKee

Mackenzie and Josh, who tied the knot in August 2013, gave their love another try after previously calling it quits.

“This man … I will never forget my 25th birthday. 6 hours of opening up clues and going on a scavenger hunt,” the Teen Mom alum captioned an Instagram photo from the proposal in October 2019, two months after announcing their initial split. “Even putting on a dress you picked out. I still can’t believe the work God has done. My ring is beautiful and I choose you over and over. Here’s to new beginnings in Christ.”