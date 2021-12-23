Chrissy Teigen

From her “eyebrow transplant” to her lengthy public apologies, the cookbook author shared plenty of ups and downs with her fans throughout 2021. “Just feels so weird to pretend nothing happened in this online world but feel like utter s–t in real life,” she wrote in July 2021 while facing accusations of past bullying. “Going outside sucks and doesn’t feel right, being at home alone with my mind makes my depressed head race. But I do know that however I’m handling this now isn’t the right answer. I feel lost and need to find my place again.”