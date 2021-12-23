Christine Quinn

The Selling Sunset star welcomed her son, Christian, with husband Christian Richard in March 2021 — and she didn’t hesitate to get back into a bedroom routine with her man. “After a month, I finally had sex. … Yeah, I did,” Quinn said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live in June 2021. “It was after a month. It was amazing. It was great. Popped an Ambien, got some Dom [Pérignon]. It was nice. It was really good.”

While adjusting to motherhood, the Netflix personality described her baby’s harrowing delivery, telling her social media followers that she and the infant were “lucky to be alive.”