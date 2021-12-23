Jamie Otis

In May 2021, the Bachelor alum hinted that her marriage to Doug Hehner was in trouble, revealing alongside a tearful selfie three months later that she was trying to “fight for my family.” The Married at First Sight couple continued to give fans a glimpse at how they were working through their ups and downs, moving into an RV with their kids — daughter Henley and son Hendrix.

“Let’s just be honest, sex is important for every relationship and we’re not having enough of it,” Otis exclusively told Us in December 2021 of her family’s new digs. “The whole idea [was] to grow closer as a family and to grow stronger as husband and wife, and the one is happening [but] the other isn’t.”