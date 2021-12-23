Jana Kramer

After the Hallmark actress split from Caussin in April 2021, she continued to share updates with her fans about adjusting to coparenting, dating and more. “I fear that I’m going to resent him for the rest of my life for breaking up our family,” she said during an episode of “Whine Down” one month after filing for divorce. “I’ve gotten out of the ‘Will he ever change? Did I make the right decision?’ I know I made the right decision. … I’m never settling, ever again. I’d rather be alone.”