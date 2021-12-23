Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

The couple didn’t shy away from sharing PDA over the past year, but one interview in particular caught fans’ attention. While reminiscing on a beer pong game gone wrong during a December 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kelly confessed that he tried really hard to impress the New Girl alum.

“This was also right when I started to date Megan and I was holding it together,” he recalled. “It was a bad night. I won the beer pong match, I went home [and] Travis [Barker] got me this knife that had an engravement from the new album on it, and I was like, ‘Check this out. This is sick.’ And I threw it up, and it stuck in my hand. … I looked at her, and I was like, ‘Check this out.’ And then the next morning as soon as she left, I was like, ‘Yo, I need stitches real quick. I’ve got a bruised coccyx and a knife in my hand.'”