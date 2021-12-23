Meghan Trainor

Trainor raised eyebrows in October 2021 when she described the unique renovation she and husband Daryl Sabara made to their home. “Nobody knows this, but in our bathroom, there was one toilet, and a lot of time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby, we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'” the “All About That Bass” singer said on the “Why Won’t You Date Me?” podcast. “We got two toilets sitting next to each other, and we’ve only pooped together twice. We pee at the same time a lot.”