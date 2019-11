Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis

Kunis received her first kiss from Kutcher when the pair starred on That ‘70s Show together from 1998 to 2006. The former costars became friends with benefits in 2012 following his divorce from Demi Moore, and things quickly turned serious. They married in July 2015 and welcomed daughter Wyatt in October 2014 and son Dimitri in November 2016.