Celebrities Who Started Dating After Years of Friendship

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

The Pitch Perfect alum and the Good Doctor actor both played the role of Evan Hansen on Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen — Platt was the original star of the musical before Galvin took on the character in 2017. Their friendship began a few years prior to the Broadway crossover, the two have a mutual friend in Beanie Feldstein, and continued to grow before becoming romantic during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve been together a year-and-a-half now,” Platt said during an appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show in June 2021. “We were friends for five years and right before the pandemic, we finally decided to really give it a shot. We kind of skated around it for a long time.”

The pair’s relationship went from “zero to 60” when they moved in with Platt’s parents amid the health crisis in early 2020. “Living together with my parents in our childhood home and seeing each other all the time … it ended up being a beautiful time,” the Politician star said. “[Noah] won’t say it was all of the sudden because I was pretty dumb about it. I didn’t see the light for a long time and then I realize, you know, that he was the guy.”