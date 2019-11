Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

The musicians went on tour with Austin Mahone in 2014, at which time they struck up a friendship. They collaborated on “I Know What You Did Last Summer” the following year. It was not until they teamed up again for “Señorita” in 2019 that Cabello and Mendes became more than pals. The duo were first linked in July 2019, with Us Weekly confirming at the time that they were an item.