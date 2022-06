Adele

“First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl,” the England native told fans at a Los Angeles concert in August 2016. “I mean, come on, that show is not about music. And I don’t really — I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I said no.” The NFL and halftime show sponsor Pepsi later clarified that they never extended her a formal offer, but her opinion seemingly remains unchanged.