Cardi B

After Maroon 5 was confirmed as the 2019 headliners, the NFL asked Cardi B if she would join the band — who she collaborated with on the single “Girls Like You” — during halftime. “My husband, he loves football. His kids play football. It’s really hard for him. … He really wants to go to the Super Bowl, but he can’t go to the Super Bowl, because he’s got to stand for something,” the New York native told the Associated Press in February 2019 after turning down the gig in support of Kaepernick. “You have to sacrifice that. I got to sacrifice a lot of money to perform. But there’s a man who sacrificed his job for us, so we got to stand behind him.”