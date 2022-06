Jay Z

Before he agreed to work with the NFL, the “Encore” rapper was open about his dislike of the league. “I said no to the Superbowl / You need me, I don’t need you,” he famously rapped in his 2018 single “Apes–t,” which he released with wife Beyoncé as The Carters. “Every night we in the endzone / Tell the NFL we in stadiums too.”