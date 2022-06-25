OutKast

Fans of the legendary hip hop group were outraged when they weren’t chosen to headline in 2017, as the game was held in OutKast’s hometown of Atlanta. However, the duo had previously been asked to perform at the Super Bowl, but André 3000 turned it down when the group was asked to shorten their songs. “He said, ‘Nah, can’t do it,’” Big Boi said during a November 2015 appearance on ESPN’s The Dan LeBatard Show. “Hopefully they invite us back.” (Big Boi did make a brief appearance during Maroon 5’s set two years later.)