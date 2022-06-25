Pink

Despite singing the National Anthem at the 2018 Super Bowl, Pink revealed in November 2019 that she turned down an offer to headline the halftime show. “Everybody that does it gets so persecuted,” she told Billboard at the time, before adding that she also stood with Kaepernick. “I’d probably take a knee and get carried out.”

Pink even offered up a few alternative suggestions that she felt would be a better fit than her. “They should give it to Janet Jackson,” she said. “That’s who should be doing the Super Bowl . . . they should only give it, because of the controversy, to African-American or Latina women for a while.”