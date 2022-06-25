Rihanna

In October 2018, a source told Us Weekly exclusively that Rihanna turned down an offer to headline the Super Bowl LIII Halftime Show because she was upset with the way Colin Kaepernick was treated by the league. “The NFL and CBS really wanted Rihanna to be next year’s performer in Atlanta,” the insider said at the time. “They offered it to her, but she said no because of the kneeling controversy. She doesn’t agree with the NFL’s stance.” Maroon 5 ultimately performed that year.