Jim Carrey

One of Hollywood’s biggest comedians didn’t always have so much to laugh about. The Canadian-born actor had to drop out of high school as a teenager when his father was laid off, taking on a job as a janitor and a security guard in order to help his family scrape by. When the family eventually lost their home, Carrey, his parents and his four siblings lived in a van. Forbes reports that he now makes around $20 million per film.