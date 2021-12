Camila Alves

When Camila Alves first came to the United States from her native Brazil at the age of 15, she worked as a waitress and a house-cleaner in order to make ends meet. Four years later, however, she decided she wanted to stay in America, and launched her modeling career in New York at age 19. She married longtime boyfriend Matthew McConaughey in 2012 and the pair have three children together.