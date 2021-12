J.K. Rowling

Her story is a famous one by now: J.K. Rowling, who has made billions from her Harry Potter book series, film franchise and related merchandise (and theme parks!), was once a single mother relying on welfare, battling depression, and the “biggest failure I knew.” She penned the manuscript for the Harry Potter series at various cafes throughout Edinburgh during the lowest point of her life, but is now considered one of the most influential women in all of Britain.